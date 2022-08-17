Overview

Dr. Carolina Ponce Orellana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Catolica De Santiago and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ponce Orellana works at Heart & Vascular Center in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.