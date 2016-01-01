Dr. Carolina Sarenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolina Sarenas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolina Sarenas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sarenas works at
Locations
1
Maimonides Medical Center Inc.1295 Us Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 637-6654
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolina Sarenas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1205817434
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarenas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sarenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sarenas works at
Dr. Sarenas has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarenas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
