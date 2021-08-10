See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Carolina Sierra, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carolina Sierra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Central Del Este San Pedro De Macoris.

Dr. Sierra works at Carolina G Sierra MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina G Sierra MD
    370 Lexington Ave Rm 412, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 541-8080
  2. 2
    Carolina G Sierra MD
    1841 Broadway Rm 914, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 541-8080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Carolina Sierra, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1588672786
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Residency
  • Raritan Bay Medical Center
Internship
  • Raritan Bay Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Central Del Este San Pedro De Macoris
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carolina Sierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sierra works at Carolina G Sierra MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sierra’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.

