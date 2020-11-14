Overview

Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad del Salvador - Buenos Aires, Argentina and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sueldo works at Women's Specialty and Fertility Center in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.