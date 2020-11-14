Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sueldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad del Salvador - Buenos Aires, Argentina and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sueldo works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Specialty and Fertility Center729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 205, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 299-7700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sueldo?
Doctor Sueldo is a genuine, kind person who cares about her patients. She helped me achieve my dream of pregnancy, and I have nothing but gratitude for her. As a doctor she is honest, patient, and extremely informative. She answered every question I had, and staffs knowledgeable people who reflect the same values. I felt supported every step of the way.
About Dr. Carolina Sueldo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366752107
Education & Certifications
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility - University of Connecticut Health Center
- Obstetrics and Gynecology - University of California San Francisco-Fresno
- Universidad del Salvador - Buenos Aires, Argentina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sueldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sueldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sueldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sueldo works at
Dr. Sueldo speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sueldo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sueldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sueldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sueldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.