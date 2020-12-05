Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolina Valdes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolina Valdes, MD
Dr. Carolina Valdes, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Valdes' Office Locations
Holy Cross Emergency Physicians PA4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 414-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Valdes and her nurse Rose are extraordinary health care providers. Dr. Valdes has literally saved my life 5 years ago and continues to do so. After seeing a quack neurologist for several months in Coral Springs I switched to Dr. Valdes. She disgnosed my problems during my first visit. By doing so treated me and I have avoided have another stroke while in her care.
About Dr. Carolina Valdes, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1144493214
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
