Dr. Caroline Andrew, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Hospital for Special Surgery- East River Professional Building523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
I met with Dr Andrew in January of 2019. She was attentive. She listened to my long story. She cared. She explained several options. I felt hopeful. She reached out to my team of doctors and discussed the meds I was currently on. She challenged that some meds which promote weight gain could be replaced with more suitable meds which do not. We had a plan. She connected me with Sue Xiao Yu, a nutritionist and together we embarked on a weight loss journey. We met monthly to discuss my progress and to tweak the plan accordingly. By the end of 2019 I loss almost 80 pounds. To date I've lost about 100 pounds and although Covid19 has made everyone's life a living Hell, I've somehow be able to keep the weight off.
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Andrew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrew.
