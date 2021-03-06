Overview of Dr. Caroline Birks, MD

Dr. Caroline Birks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Birks works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.