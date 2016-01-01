Dr. Caroline Buchanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Buchanan, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Buchanan, MD
Dr. Caroline Buchanan, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Buchanan's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
-
2
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Caroline Buchanan, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1477872810
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buchanan
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.