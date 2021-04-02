See All Dermatologists in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Caroline Chang, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Caroline Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Rhode Island Dermatology Institute in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rhode Island Dermatology Institute
    5586 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 398-2500
    Monday
    10:00am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 2:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysplastic Nevus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?

    Apr 02, 2021
    Great experience. Office is beautiful. Was seen right away. She walked me through the entire process and didn't try to push me to get more treatments like other places. Will definitely be back!
    CT — Apr 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Caroline Chang, MD
    About Dr. Caroline Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1356583439
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts/NEMC
    Internship
    • St Luke-Roosevelt Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Rhode Island Dermatology Institute in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

