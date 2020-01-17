Dr. Caroline Chebli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chebli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Chebli, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Chebli, MD
Dr. Caroline Chebli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Chebli's Office Locations
Kennedy-white Orthopaedic Center6050 Cattleridge Blvd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 365-0655Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Chebli was great. All my questions were answered in a polite manner, and I felt very well briefed about my upcoming surgery. I am very confident my surgery will be a success.
About Dr. Caroline Chebli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1740204122
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chebli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chebli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chebli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chebli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chebli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chebli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chebli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.