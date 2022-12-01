Dr. Caroline Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Chiu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Chiu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Chiu works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Diabetes and Endocrinology17415 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Since seeing Dr Chiu there has been a dramtic decrease in my a1c. She is very patient and actually listems to her patients. She is also very resonive and a lovely person.
About Dr. Caroline Chiu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1811262181
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.