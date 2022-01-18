Dr. Caroline Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Clarke, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Clarke, MD
Dr. Caroline Clarke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Caroline Clarke, M.D., PLLC17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 275, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (346) 352-9549
Caroline Clarke, M.D., PLLC800 Peakwood Dr Ste 2C, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (346) 275-5606
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Clarke is amazing! I had a scar removal that a plastic surgeon attempted previously and I got a horrible infection making the scar worse. Dr Clarke reassured me i didn’t have to live with what was left on my body. She explained the surgery and took measures to make sure I was comfortable with my procedure as well as extra care with my healing to ensure no infection once I was healing. Dr Clarke is knowledgeable and uses any means she can to help her patients. I would recommend her 100 times over!
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
