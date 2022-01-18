See All Plastic Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Caroline Clarke, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Caroline Clarke, MD

Dr. Caroline Clarke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Clarke works at Caroline Clarke, M.D., PLLC in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clarke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caroline Clarke, M.D., PLLC
    17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 275, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 352-9549
  2. 2
    Caroline Clarke, M.D., PLLC
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 2C, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 275-5606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2022
    Dr Clarke is amazing! I had a scar removal that a plastic surgeon attempted previously and I got a horrible infection making the scar worse. Dr Clarke reassured me i didn’t have to live with what was left on my body. She explained the surgery and took measures to make sure I was comfortable with my procedure as well as extra care with my healing to ensure no infection once I was healing. Dr Clarke is knowledgeable and uses any means she can to help her patients. I would recommend her 100 times over!
    Jodi — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Caroline Clarke, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104078781
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

