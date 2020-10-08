See All Psychiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Caroline Cribari, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (33)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Caroline Cribari, MD

Dr. Caroline Cribari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford U/Hosp

Dr. Cribari works at Caroline Little Cribari, MD, PhD in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cribari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychiatey Associates
    2386 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 480-8005
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Oct 08, 2020
    Dr. Cribari is very caring and is available any time I need her. Her response is quick and is one of a few doctors who really listens.
    Nadia — Oct 08, 2020
    About Dr. Caroline Cribari, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437185907
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford U/Hosp
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cribari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cribari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cribari works at Caroline Little Cribari, MD, PhD in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cribari’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cribari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cribari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cribari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cribari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

