Dr. Caroline Debenedictis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debenedictis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Debenedictis, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Debenedictis, MD
Dr. Caroline Debenedictis, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Debenedictis works at
Dr. Debenedictis' Office Locations
-
1
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Debenedictis?
A family member referred us to Dr. Debenedictis for my son's eye issue. She was absolutely amazing with him (he's 2 years old) and he was comfortable enough with her for her to do all her tests with no issues. He loved his doctor visit. She also took the time to explain everything in detail which I thought was great.
About Dr. Caroline Debenedictis, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- English
- Female
- 1801058151
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debenedictis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debenedictis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debenedictis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debenedictis works at
Dr. Debenedictis has seen patients for Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debenedictis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Debenedictis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debenedictis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debenedictis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debenedictis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.