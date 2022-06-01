Overview of Dr. Caroline D'Souza, MD

Dr. Caroline D'Souza, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from KARNATAKA UNIVERSITY / AL-AMEEN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. D'Souza works at Loudoun Rheumatology Center in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Sterling, VA and Purcellville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.