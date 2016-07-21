Dr. Eggerding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Eggerding, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Eggerding, MD
Dr. Caroline Eggerding, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Eggerding works at
Dr. Eggerding's Office Locations
Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 342-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eggerding has been wonderful with her treatment and care for our son who is on the autism spectrum. So glad we found her!
About Dr. Caroline Eggerding, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Eggerding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eggerding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eggerding speaks Spanish.
