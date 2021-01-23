Dr. Caroline Flint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Flint, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caroline Flint, MD
Dr. Caroline Flint, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Flint works at
Dr. Flint's Office Locations
-
1
Kevin Teal M.d. P.c.4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3825
-
2
Integris Health Edmond4801 Integris Pkwy, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3250
- 3 1616 Thunder Ct, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 740-9371
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flint?
Dr. Flint was my OBGYN for my second pregnancy and she was great! I always felt comfortable with her and she made it a point to make sure all my questions and concerns were taken care of.
About Dr. Caroline Flint, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164743225
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flint works at
Dr. Flint has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flint. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.