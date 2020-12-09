Overview of Dr. Caroline Gauthier, DPM

Dr. Caroline Gauthier, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Reading, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Gauthier works at Reading Foot & Ankle Specialists in Reading, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.