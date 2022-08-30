Dr. Caroline Gaynor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaynor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Gaynor, DPM
Overview of Dr. Caroline Gaynor, DPM
Dr. Caroline Gaynor, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Dr. Gaynor works at
Dr. Gaynor's Office Locations
San Antonio Foot and Ankle Center11212 State Highway 151 Ste 370, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 664-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gaynor treated me for an ingrown toenail, as well as did laser for nail fungus. Visit was on time, staff was friendly and Dr Gaynor was so nice. I would recommend her to all my family.
About Dr. Caroline Gaynor, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174515589
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaynor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaynor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaynor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaynor has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaynor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaynor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaynor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaynor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaynor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.