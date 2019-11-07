Dr. Caroline Gellrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Gellrick, MD
Dr. Caroline Gellrick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
1776 South Jackson Street, Denver CO3000 Youngfield St Ste 262, Wheat Ridge, CO 80215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Gellrick is a consummate professional. She is always researching the latest in addiction medicine and sharing her findings. During my visits she spends as much time as needed with me, asks all the questions to get an holistic idea of how I'm doing and she has kept me off opioids for over 2 years. She is knowledgeable, thorough, respectful and fair. I appreciate her direction and support. The office is clean and comfortable and staff is always cheery and supportive. It is easy to schedule appointments and to keep in communication even when traveling for long periods of time.
About Dr. Caroline Gellrick, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1649210329
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs's Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
Dr. Gellrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gellrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.