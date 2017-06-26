See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD

Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Hedges works at UCHealth Women's Care Clinic - Printers Park in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hedges' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uchealth Printers Park Obgyn
    175 S Union Blvd Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 633-8773
  2. 2
    Allopathic & Integrative Healing Arts Center LLC
    265 S Parkside Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 633-8773
  3. 3
    Memorial Hospital Phys Group
    1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 365-5135
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Gonorrhea Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 26, 2017
    One of the best doctors I have ever had. She is amazing. She takes her time with her patients and makes time to thoroughly understand what you are going through. She performed an emergency surgery on me and everything came out great. I was told I probably will never have kids and I am now pregnant with my first. I love her and her amazing bed side manner!
    Jun 26, 2017
    About Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 1528389368
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedges has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hedges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedges works at UCHealth Women's Care Clinic - Printers Park in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hedges’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

