Overview of Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD

Dr. Caroline Hedges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Hedges works at UCHealth Women's Care Clinic - Printers Park in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.