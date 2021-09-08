Overview

Dr. Caroline Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Conviva Care Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.