Dr. Caroline Honculada, MD
Dr. Caroline Honculada, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Honculada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Iloilo Doctors' College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Honculada works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Lake Wales425 S 11th St Ste 1, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Honculada now for seven years or more. She's an excellant doctor. I think the world of her and her staff. They have always taken good care of me when I have an appt. She has the best nurse , Sheri. They work with your needs and the same goes for when you need to schedule appts. She's always went out of her way to explain things to me. She makes you feel very comfortable. Once she diagnosed me, gave me the medication, I've not had any problems at all.
About Dr. Caroline Honculada, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104843051
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital, Chicago, IL
- Cook County Hosp, Gastroenterology Cook County Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Cook Co Hospital
- Iloilo Doctors' College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honculada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honculada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honculada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honculada has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honculada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Honculada speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Honculada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honculada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honculada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honculada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.