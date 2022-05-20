Dr. Kabel-Kotler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Kabel-Kotler, DO
Overview of Dr. Caroline Kabel-Kotler, DO
Dr. Caroline Kabel-Kotler, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University.
Dr. Kabel-Kotler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kabel-Kotler's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrics At the Meadows PC2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 170, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 688-5226
-
2
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6600, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 869-2182
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kabel-Kotler?
I can't say enough about Dr Kabel-Kotler! Her knowledge about behavioral health is immense. She has helped my children find tools to help them live happy and mentally healthy lives. She is kind,patient,and has built a trust and formed a connection with my whole family. You wont find better care for your child than with Dr Kabel- Kotler!
About Dr. Caroline Kabel-Kotler, DO
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932157419
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabel-Kotler accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabel-Kotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabel-Kotler works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabel-Kotler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabel-Kotler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabel-Kotler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabel-Kotler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.