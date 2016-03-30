Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caroline Kaufman, MD
Dr. Caroline Kaufman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
- 1 12201 Renfert Way Ste 250, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 338-8181
-
2
Lone Star Dermatology1401 Medical Pkwy Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-1581
-
3
Manor Pediatric Dentistry11300 US Highway 290 E Bldg 2, Manor, TX 78653 Directions (512) 582-6075
-
4
Arc-cedar Park801 E Whitestone Blvd Ste C, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-3467
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is amazing, I found out I was Prego and had to find a new OB because mine was not taking new Prego patients due to she was her self and would be on maternity leave. I was freaked out, first time mom, not planned, hormones going crazy and she made me feel calm and that everything wa going to be ok. I had a high risk pregnancy and she never let me leave a cost feeling unsure. I had an emergency c section so she did not deliver but she was by my side in the OR when she came in that morning.
About Dr. Caroline Kaufman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
