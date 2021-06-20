Dr. Caroline Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to me describe my recent health history. Took time to explain results in my lab reports that might indicate a problem with my parathyroid
About Dr. Caroline Kim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1083620322
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
