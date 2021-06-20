Overview

Dr. Caroline Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Perelman Center For Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Cancer and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.