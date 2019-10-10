Overview

Dr. Caroline Kohlhapp, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Kohlhapp works at Northwestern Medical Group in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.