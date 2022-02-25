Dr. Larosa accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caroline Larosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Larosa, MD is a Dermatologist in Southbury, CT.
They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 77 Main St Play House Cor # N, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 264-3903
-
2
Dermatology Assoc of Western Ct PC170 Mount Pleasant Rd Ste 201, Newtown, CT 06470 Directions (203) 792-4151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larosa?
Staff were fine and friendly. Dr. Larosa is friendly, although she didn't take much time with me.
About Dr. Caroline Larosa, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1831519289
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larosa has seen patients for Warts, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Larosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.