Dr. Caroline Messer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Messer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Messer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Messer works at
Locations
-
1
Messer Medical1080 5th Ave Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 828-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Messer?
Dr. Messer was my first endocrinologist, back in 2015. She was so nice when it came to treating her patients on a personal level. I was always comfortable with asking her any questions about my health. She was so nice and honest in letting me know that I had thyroid cancer. She put me in contact with the best doctors, whenever I had an appointment with her it was always nice. Her staff was always there to help answer any questions and concerns you may have. Even though now she is no longer my doctor, I have a doctor just as good as she is, I recommend her to anyone she is a diva anyone would be glad to have her.
About Dr. Caroline Messer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386855047
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messer works at
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Messer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.