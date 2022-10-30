See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Caroline Messer, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (97)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caroline Messer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Messer works at Fifth Avenue Endocrinology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Messer Medical
    1080 5th Ave Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 828-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 30, 2022
    Dr. Messer was my first endocrinologist, back in 2015. She was so nice when it came to treating her patients on a personal level. I was always comfortable with asking her any questions about my health. She was so nice and honest in letting me know that I had thyroid cancer. She put me in contact with the best doctors, whenever I had an appointment with her it was always nice. Her staff was always there to help answer any questions and concerns you may have. Even though now she is no longer my doctor, I have a doctor just as good as she is, I recommend her to anyone she is a diva anyone would be glad to have her.
    Alfatima Shabazz Mimes — Oct 30, 2022
    About Dr. Caroline Messer, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386855047
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Messer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messer works at Fifth Avenue Endocrinology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Messer’s profile.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Messer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

