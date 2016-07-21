Dr. Caroline Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Min, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Min, MD
Dr. Caroline Min, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group50 Bellefontaine St Ste 104, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 304-6300
Dr.Min did a breast reduction for me. The recovery was minimal and the results superb. I am so happy I chose her to do this procedure. She took time assessing me and explaining what to expect. Her staff is also marvelous. Everyone is so attentive and professional.
- New York University
