Dr. Caroline Moshel, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Moshel, MD
Dr. Caroline Moshel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
The Eye Specialists745 US Highway 202/206 Ste 301, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 231-1110
Associates in Ophthalmology22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 102, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 992-5200
Advanced Digestive Center Inc.205 Bridge St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 264-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moshel is a smart, kind, and down to earth doctor. She takes time to answer all my questions and it’s easy to see she truly cares about her patients. I will always trust her and the eye specialists for all my eye needs.
About Dr. Caroline Moshel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center, Manhattan
- New York University
- Duke University
