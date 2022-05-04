Overview of Dr. Caroline Moshel, MD

Dr. Caroline Moshel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Moshel works at THE EYE SPECIALISTS in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ and Metuchen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.