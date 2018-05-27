Dr. Caroline Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Palmer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of WI.
Dr. Palmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Shore Center10303 N Port Washington Rd Ste 203, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 241-5955
- 2 12720 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 785-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
EXCELLENT DR. DR CAROLINE PALMER,M.D. HAS ALOT OF GREAT INFORMATION. I HAVE BEEN SEEING HER FOR 7 YEARS AND SHE HAS BROGHT MY LIFE BACK AND REUNITED ME WITH MY FAMILY.SHE ALSO MADE IT POSSIBLE FOR ME TO BE A ROLE MODEL FOR MY DAUGHTER AND ENJOY LIFE AGAIN. I OWE HER EVERYTHING.
About Dr. Caroline Palmer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1477631117
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of WI
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.