Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Pierce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caroline Pierce, MD
Dr. Caroline Pierce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Pierce works at
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
-
1
Tryon Medical Partners201 S College St Fl 12, Charlotte, NC 28244 Directions (704) 495-6334
-
2
Rite Aid Pharmacy630 Matthews Township Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 495-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierce?
Dr. Pierce has been my physician for over 5 years and each time I see her I am impressed with her genuine concern for me as a patient, her ability to "really listen" to me as a patient, her detailed processes to find a solution to get me back on track to my healthiest self! She exceeds any experience I have had with a doctor and I thought it was about time that I took a moment to recognize her excellence!
About Dr. Caroline Pierce, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1518985811
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.