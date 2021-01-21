Dr. Caroline Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Price, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
Caroline R Price MD PA10 Enterprise Blvd Ste 207, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 331-2505
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful - as is always the case with Dr. Price and her staff.
About Dr. Caroline Price, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669463030
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Duke Univ Hosp
- Medical College Of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
