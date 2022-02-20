See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Caroline Rogi, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Caroline Rogi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Rogi works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 227A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Disorders
Anemia
Anxiety

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2022
    Wonderful experience. She is personable and I really enjoy having her as my physician. Her and her office are very responsive to my needs!I I have recommended her to other family members too!
    — Feb 20, 2022
    About Dr. Caroline Rogi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346771334
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Rogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogi works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rogi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

