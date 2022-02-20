Dr. Caroline Rogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Rogi, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Rogi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rogi works at
Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Missouri Baptist Medical Center3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 227A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogi?
Wonderful experience. She is personable and I really enjoy having her as my physician. Her and her office are very responsive to my needs!I I have recommended her to other family members too!
About Dr. Caroline Rogi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1346771334
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St. Louis
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rogi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.