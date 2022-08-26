Dr. Caroline Soyka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soyka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Soyka, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Soyka, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center.
Dr. Soyka works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Jupiter Medical Center Campus1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I became a patient of Dr. Soyka’ when my previous specialist retired. She recently took care of an upper endoscopy and colonoscopy for me and could not have been more caring, personable or pleasant. She was also on time and met with me right afterwards to discuss her findings. I highly recommend Dr. Soyko.
About Dr. Caroline Soyka, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1699065375
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soyka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soyka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soyka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soyka works at
Dr. Soyka has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soyka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Soyka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soyka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soyka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soyka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.