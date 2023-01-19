Dr. Caroline Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Stephens, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Stephens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They completed their residency with Cabarrus Family Med Residency Program
Dr. Stephens works at
Locations
-
1
Gaston Family Practice2550 Court Dr Ste 201, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 867-1402
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
She has changed practices. She (and 2 other docs) started a NEW concierge Family Practice in Gastonia -called Gaston Family Practice. Basically across the street from her old place. 2550 Court Dr Ste 201 (upper level that faces Cox Rd). Super convenient and super easy to get into see.
About Dr. Caroline Stephens, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1629271440
Education & Certifications
- Cabarrus Family Med Residency Program
- College of Charleston, Charleston, SC
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.