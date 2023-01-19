See All Family Doctors in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Caroline Stephens, MD

Family Medicine
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Caroline Stephens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They completed their residency with Cabarrus Family Med Residency Program

Dr. Stephens works at Gaston Family Practice, Gastonia, NC in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gaston Family Practice
    2550 Court Dr Ste 201, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 867-1402

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Caroline Stephens, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1629271440
    Education & Certifications

    • Cabarrus Family Med Residency Program
    • College of Charleston, Charleston, SC
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephens works at Gaston Family Practice, Gastonia, NC in Gastonia, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stephens’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

