Dr. Caroline Szpalski, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Szpalski, MD
Dr. Caroline Szpalski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ.
Dr. Szpalski's Office Locations
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2413
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Szpalski is a wonderful doctor. She is very kind and attentive. She listens to you and answers all your questions. I was so happy with my results. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Caroline Szpalski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szpalski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szpalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szpalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Szpalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szpalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szpalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szpalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.