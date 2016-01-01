Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Truong, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Truong, MD
Dr. Caroline Truong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dr. Truong's Office Locations
Bc Medical Clinic9014 Garvey Ave Ste I, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 572-3955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Caroline Truong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong speaks Chinese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
