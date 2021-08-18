See All Urologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD

Urology
3.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Burbank, CA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD

Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Wallner works at Burbank Urology in Burbank, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cyst, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallner's Office Locations

    Shant M Karayan
    2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 310, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-7700
    Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-4321
    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 847-6500
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 18, 2021
    Can't recommend Dr Wallner enough. She's really good about answering any questions and explains everything really well. I had to do an outpatient surgical procedure at a hospital and felt in VERY good hands. Plus, she's really nice. Her office is also really good about communicating and are all really pleasant. If you need an urologist (and sorry if you do), you'll be in good hands w Dr. Wallner.
    Jen G — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD

    • Urology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114169760
    Education & Certifications

    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    • Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School Of Engineering
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallner has seen patients for Prostate Cyst, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

