Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD
Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Wallner works at
Dr. Wallner's Office Locations
Shant M Karayan2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 310, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (310) 794-7700
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-4321
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-6500TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Can't recommend Dr Wallner enough. She's really good about answering any questions and explains everything really well. I had to do an outpatient surgical procedure at a hospital and felt in VERY good hands. Plus, she's really nice. Her office is also really good about communicating and are all really pleasant. If you need an urologist (and sorry if you do), you'll be in good hands w Dr. Wallner.
About Dr. Caroline Wallner, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114169760
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School Of Engineering
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallner has seen patients for Prostate Cyst, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallner.
