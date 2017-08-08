Dr. Caroline Werner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Werner, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Werner, MD
Dr. Caroline Werner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Werner works at
Dr. Werner's Office Locations
-
1
Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - St. Louis12303 De Paul Dr, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-7585
-
2
SSM Health Medical Group OBGYN12277 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-7585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
SSM Health Medical Group1120 Shackelford Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 921-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Werner?
Awesome doctor! Really nice and caring.
About Dr. Caroline Werner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538151097
Education & Certifications
- Truman Med Ctr
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner works at
Dr. Werner has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.