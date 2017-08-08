Overview of Dr. Caroline Werner, MD

Dr. Caroline Werner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Werner works at SOUND PHYSICIANS - CRITICAL CARE in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Florissant, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.