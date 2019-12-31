Overview of Dr. Caroline Yang, MD

Dr. Caroline Yang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Lake Grove ENT in Lake Oswego, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.