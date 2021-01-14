See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Caroline Yeager, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Caroline Yeager, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Yeager works at Shady Grove Dermatology, LLC in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shady Grove Dermatology
    Shady Grove Dermatology
15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 370, Rockville, MD 20850
(240) 246-7417

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Rosacea
Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Canker Sore
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hives
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Erysipelas
Excision of Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hemangioma
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Lymphangioma
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Excellent doctor! Very warm and descriptive about what she was doing. Very clean and organized office. Highly recommend.
    Lauren — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Caroline Yeager, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801185491
    Education & Certifications

    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Dermatology
