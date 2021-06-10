Dr. Carolle Jean-Murat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean-Murat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolle Jean-Murat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Health Education Advocacy Leadership4276 54th Pl Ste C, San Diego, CA 92115 Directions (619) 501-5511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Yes..It's been a couple of years ago, but Dr Murat changed my life. I owe her
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1336474568
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Jean-Murat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean-Murat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean-Murat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean-Murat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean-Murat.
