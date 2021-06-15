See All Hematologists in Post Falls, ID
Dr. Carolyn Aks, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Aks, MD

Dr. Carolyn Aks, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Post Falls, ID. They graduated from St. George's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.

Dr. Aks works at Summit Cancer Centers Post Falls in Post Falls, ID with other offices in Sandpoint, ID and Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Oncology Associates Ps
    1641 E Polston Ave Ste 102, Post Falls, ID 83854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 618-5212
  2. 2
    Summit Cancer Centers Sandpoint
    414 Church St Ste 206, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 263-1421
  3. 3
    Summit Cancer Centers Spokane Valley
    13424 E Mission Ave Ste A, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 786-6482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bonner General Hospital
  • Kootenai Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Carolyn Aks, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518905678
    Education & Certifications

    • British Columbia Cancer Agency
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    • Albany Medical Center (New York)
    • St. George's School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Aks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aks has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

