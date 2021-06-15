Overview of Dr. Carolyn Aks, MD

Dr. Carolyn Aks, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Post Falls, ID. They graduated from St. George's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.



Dr. Aks works at Summit Cancer Centers Post Falls in Post Falls, ID with other offices in Sandpoint, ID and Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.