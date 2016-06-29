See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Carolyn Alexander, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Alexander works at Southern California Reproductive Center in Burbank, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burbank
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 325, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 860-7526
  2. 2
    Southern California Reproductive Center
    1722 State St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 455-6500
  3. 3
    Southern California Reproductive Center
    450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 500, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 277-2393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Jun 29, 2016
    Dr. Alexander was a blessing to have as a physician during such an important step in our lives. She's dedicated to patient care. We are excited to say that we are expecting our first child thanks to Dr. Alexander and her team.
    Audelia Patino in Santa Barbara, CA — Jun 29, 2016
    About Dr. Carolyn Alexander, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073578332
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

