Overview

Dr. Carolyn Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.



Dr. Alexander works at Southern California Reproductive Center in Burbank, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.