Dr. Ballantine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Ballantine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Ballantine, MD
Dr. Carolyn Ballantine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ballantine works at
Dr. Ballantine's Office Locations
Lifecare Counseing and Coaching1601 Jones Franklin Rd Ste 104, Raleigh, NC 27606 Directions (919) 851-1527
Us Department of Veterans Affairs3040 Hammond Business Pl Ste 105, Raleigh, NC 27603 Directions (800) 273-8255
Durham Va Medical Center508 Fulton St, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 286-0411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolyn Ballantine, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1740235720
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballantine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballantine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballantine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballantine.
