Dr. Carolyn Bangert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Bangert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Bangert, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Bangert works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Dermatologists PC6296 E Grant Rd Ste 180, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 290-8555
-
2
Banner - University Medicine Dermatology Clinic7165 N Pima Canyon Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 694-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, compassionate and swift to provide highly skilled care.
About Dr. Carolyn Bangert, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518045517
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bangert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bangert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bangert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bangert works at
Dr. Bangert has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bangert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangert.
