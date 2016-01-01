Dr. Carolyn Bates, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Bates, DDS
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Bates, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Bates works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental867 Eastgate North Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (855) 384-3735
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bates?
About Dr. Carolyn Bates, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1730253576
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bates accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bates works at
Dr. Bates has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.