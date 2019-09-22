Dr. Carolyn Bevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Bevan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Bevan, MD
Dr. Carolyn Bevan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dartmouth College Geisel School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bevan works at
Dr. Bevan's Office Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1920
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Neurology- Lake Forest1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
-
3
-
4
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Ste 1950, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

After a visit to another neurologist that was terribly bad I had the good fortune to go see Dr. Bevan. Dr. Bevan is very knowledgeable and explains without a ounce of condescension. After, a recent dreadful weekend of headaches and an equally dreadful MRI results that reveal something terrible . I am sure I am alive because of Dr. Bevan's expertise and prompt action.
About Dr. Carolyn Bevan, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1457585788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- New York Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia Campus)
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College Geisel School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bevan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bevan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bevan has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

